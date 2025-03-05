Is Citigroup Stock Outperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $136.3 billion, Citigroup Inc. (C) is a globally diversified financial services holding company that provides financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth, offering solutions such as investment banking, securities brokerage, and wealth management.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap” stocks, and Citigroup fits right into that category. Operating in over 160 countries and jurisdictions, the company serves approximately 200 million customer accounts worldwide.
Shares of the New York-based company are trading 14.2% below its 52-week high of $84.74, reached on Feb. 18. The banking giant has gained marginally over the past three months, outperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) 4.7% decline over the same time frame.
In the longer term, C stock is up over 3% on a YTD basis, surpassing DOWI’s marginal rise. In addition, Citigroup’s 28.9% gain over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI’s 10.6% returns over the same time frame.
Despite a few fluctuations, Citigroup has consistently traded above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.
Shares of Citigroup surged 6.5% on Jan. 15 due to stronger-than-expected Q4 2024 earnings, with EPS of $1.34 beating analyst estimates. Revenue grew 12% year-over-year to $19.6 billion, driven by strong performance in the Services and Markets segments, with Fixed Income Markets revenue jumping 37%. Operating expenses dropped 18% to $13.2 billion, while the cost of credit declined 27% to $2.6 billion, signaling better expense management and lower credit losses. Additionally, Citigroup announced a $20 billion stock buyback program, reinforcing investor confidence.
However, C has slightly underperformed its rival, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), which gained 29.7% over the past 52 weeks and a 4.5% YTD return.
Despite Citigroup's outperformance relative to the Dow, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the 20 analysts covering the stock, and as of writing, C is trading below its mean price target of $91.28.On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
