Citigroup Stock at Multi-Year High: Why Investors Should Stay Invested

Citigroup, Inc. C is experiencing significant momentum with shares recently trading at its highest level in nearly 17 years touching $141.21 in yesterday’s trading session.

The rally reflects renewed investor confidence, driven by improving financial performance and the company's ongoing restructuring efforts. In addition, Citigroup's recent moves, including the sale of its Polish consumer banking business and an increased focus on blockchain-based trading technologies have reinforced optimism about the company's long-term growth prospects, further supporting the stock's recent advance.

Investor sentiment also received a boost from a preliminary U.S.-Iran peace agreement, which lifted financial stocks broadly. The geopolitical development eased concerns over inflation and reduced pressure on interest rates, creating a more favorable environment for banks like Citigroup, Bank of America BAC and Wells Fargo ( WFC ) .

Over the past year, C shares have surged 82.5%, significantly outperforming the industry’s growth of 32.2%. Among its peers, Bank of America shares have risen 26.3% and Wells Fargo has gained 14.7% over the same period.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Following such a sharp run-up, investors are questioning whether Citigroup’s stock still offers meaningful upside or if much of the optimism is already reflected in the stock price. Let us assess C’s investment potential in more detail.

Citigroup’s Performance Catalysts

Strategic Transformation: CEO Jane Fraser continues to advance the company’s multi-year strategy to streamline operations and focus on its core businesses. The company announced plans in April 2021 to exit consumer banking in 14 markets across Asia and EMEA.

This week, Citigroup's subsidiary, Bank Handlowy w Warszawie S.A., operating under the Citi Handlowy brand, announced the completion of the sale of its consumer banking business in Poland to VeloBank S.A. This marks the final divestiture of the company's international consumer businesses, excluding the largely completed wind-downs and the well-advanced Banamex divestiture.

As part of this repositioning, the company has made significant progress in Mexico. In April 2026, the company completed the sale of a 22.6% stake in Banamex, following the divestiture of a 25% stake in December 2025, and continues to prepare for a planned initial public offering of its Mexican consumer, and small and middle-market banking businesses.

The company has also streamlined other international operations. In February 2026, Citigroup completed the sale of AO Citibank to Renaissance Capital, completing its exit from Russia. The company had previously divested its China-based onshore consumer wealth portfolio to HSBC China in June 2024 and continues to advance the wind-down of its Korea consumer banking operations.

Speaking at the 2026 Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference, chief financial officer Gonzalo Luchetti emphasized that the bank moved beyond the most intensive phase of its simplification and transformation program and is now positioned to deliver stronger, more sustainable performance.

These initiatives will free up capital and help the company pursue investments in wealth management and IB operations, which will stoke fee income growth. Supported by these initiatives, Citigroup expects revenues to see a 4-5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2026.

For 2026, the company is targeting 10-11% return on tangible common equity (RoTCE). C expects to reach 11-13% RoTCE, excluding notable items in 2027 and 2028, and then move toward 14-15% RoTCE over the medium term, defined as 2029 to 2031. This outlook reflects management’s belief that C’s business model is becoming simpler, more efficient and better able to translate revenue growth into shareholder value.

Cost-Optimization Initiatives: The company is executing on its plan to cut 20,000 jobs by 2026 and has already reduced headcount by more than 10,000 employees, while focusing on process streamlining and automation to reduce manual touchpoints. Citigroup is increasingly deploying artificial intelligence (AI) tools to support these efforts.

Citigroup plans to invest $5 billion incrementally from 2026 through 2028. These investments will focus on technology, marketing, front-office talent and branch renovations. During the Morgan Stanley 2026 conference, Citigroup’s management highlighted that AI is already producing measurable benefits across the company. In customer service, Citigroup has reduced call times by about 60 seconds using generative AI, while CitiDirect agents have improved containment rates by roughly 50%. In credit cards, AI and machine learning have helped improve approval rates by about 100 basis points. The bank is also continuing to invest in targeted growth areas, including markets, investment banking, wealth, cards and services.

Management also emphasized operating efficiency and cost control, even as it continues investing in growth. Over the near term, Citigroup expects the ratio to decline to 55-60%, excluding notable items, with a medium-term goal of below 55%. Improvement is expected to come from lower transformation costs, reduced stranded costs as Legacy Franchises are exited, productivity gains from prior investments and AI-enabled process re-engineering. Some of these savings will be reinvested in technology, talent and growth initiatives.

Interest Rate Outlook Remains Supportive: NII has been a key contributor to Citigroup’s earnings power, and management expects growth to continue despite a shifting rate environment. Following the initial easing in 2024 and three subsequent rate cuts in 2025, the Federal Reserve has kept interest rates steady so far in 2026. Hence, Citigroup’s NII will continue to grow, given stabilizing funding/deposit costs and improving loan demand.

In first-quarter 2026, NII increased 12% year over year, while NII, excluding Markets, rose 7%. Management expects NII, excluding Markets, to increase 5-6% year over year in 2026.

Liquidity Strength Powers Shareholder Payouts: C enjoys a strong liquidity position. As of March 31, 2026, Citigroup’s cash and due from banks and total investments aggregated to $467.8 billion, while its total debt (short-term and long-term borrowing) was $379.6 billion.

Post-clearing the 2025 stress test, the company hiked its dividend 7.1% to 60 cents per share. In the past five years, it has raised its dividends three times. It has a payout ratio of 26%. The company has a dividend yield of 1.72%. Wells Fargo has raised its dividend six times in the past five years, while Bank of America has increased its dividend five times in the past five years.

In January 2025, Citigroup's board of directors approved a $20-billion common stock repurchase program with no expiration date. As of March 31, 2026, $0.5 billion worth of authorization remained available.

During the Investor Day presentation, the company highlighted that its capital allocation priorities include investing in growth, maintaining dividends in line with shareholder expectations, preparing for different macroeconomic and regulatory scenarios, and returning excess capital through buybacks. The company also noted that its board authorized a $30-billion multi-year common stock repurchase program, expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026. Supported by a strong capital and liquidity position, its capital distribution activities seem sustainable.

C’s Solid Growth Forecast With Attractive Valuation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Citigroup’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year rallies of 34% and 16.4%, respectively. Estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been revised upward over the past month.

Estimate Revision Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, C trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.30X, below the industry’s average of 14.28X. Its peers Bank of America and Wells Fargo trade at a forward P/E of 11.79X and 11.44X, respectively.

Price-to-Earnings F12M



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Final View on C: A Hold Case With Structural Growth Potential

While Citigroup’s valuation remains reasonable relative to the industry, the stock’s sharp run-up limits immediate upside potential. Execution risks tied to restructuring, macroeconomic uncertainty and interest-rate movements also warrant caution.

Nonetheless, Citigroup’s transformation strategy, improving profitability outlook and disciplined capital returns remain encouraging. The bank’s ongoing divestitures, cost-control efforts, AI-led efficiency initiatives and focus on higher-return businesses are expected to support revenue growth over the next several years. Its solid liquidity position, dividend growth and planned buybacks further enhance shareholder value.

Therefore, investors who already own Citigroup’s stock may continue to hold it to benefit from its long-term transformation and capital-return plans. However, new investors may prefer to wait for a better entry point before adding the stock.

Citigroup currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.