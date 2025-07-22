Citigroup Stock (C) Opinions on 52-Week High Achievement

Recent chatter on X about Citigroup (C) has been buzzing with reactions to the stock hitting a 52-week high of $94.08, as reported byfinancial newsoutlets. Many users are intrigued by the momentum, with discussions focusing on the bank's strong performance and potential drivers behind this surge. The conversation reflects a sense of curiosity about whether this upward trend can be sustained amid broader market dynamics.

Analysts and investors on the platform have also pointed to Citigroup's strategic moves and robust financials as key topics, with some expressing optimism about the bank's growth trajectory. However, there are whispers of concern regarding external economic pressures that could impact the financial sector. This mix of excitement and caution keeps the dialogue engaging and multifaceted.

Citigroup Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $C stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $C stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 06/18.

on 06/18. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $50,000 on 03/24.

Citigroup Insider Trading Activity

Citigroup insiders have traded $C stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $C stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK MASON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 58,465 shares for an estimated $4,864,790

EDWARD SKYLER (Hd of Ent Svc & Public Affairs) sold 35,545 shares for an estimated $2,929,263

SYED SHAHMIR KHALIQ (Head of Services) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,451,124 .

. ANAND SELVAKESARI (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,433,146 .

. BRENT MCINTOSH (Chief Legal Off. & Corp. Sec'y) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,624,453 .

. SARA WECHTER (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,125 shares for an estimated $1,225,284 .

. JOHN CUNNINGHAM DUGAN sold 4,417 shares for an estimated $301,492

PETER B. HENRY sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $271,209

Citigroup Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,000 institutional investors add shares of Citigroup stock to their portfolio, and 867 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Citigroup Government Contracts

We have seen $10,780 of award payments to $C over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Citigroup Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $C in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/16/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/03/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025

Citigroup Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $C recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $C in the last 6 months, with a median target of $97.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $107.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $115.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Jason Goldberg from Barclays set a target price of $100.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $123.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Scott Siefers from Piper Sandler set a target price of $104.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 John McDonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $99.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Steven Alexopoulos from TD Cowen set a target price of $95.0 on 07/16/2025

