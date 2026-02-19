Citigroup Stock Up on AO Citibank Sale, Sees $4B CET1 Gain in Q1

Shares of Citigroup Inc. C gained nearly 2.2% after the company announced the completion of the sale of its Russian banking subsidiary, AO Citibank, to Renaissance Capital (RenCap). The transaction marks the final step in C’s full exit from its operations in Russia and transfers all remaining businesses, along with nearly 800 employees.

Financial Implications of C’s AO Citibank Sale

The sale of AO Citibank strengthens Citigroup’s capital position and streamlines its balance sheet. The transaction is expected to provide an estimated benefit of approximately $4 billion to C’s Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital in the first quarter of 2026.

The capital uplift is primarily driven by the deconsolidation of associated risk-weighted assets, a reduction in disallowed deferred tax assets and the release of related currency translation adjustment (“CTA”) losses previously recorded in Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (“AOCI”).

While the first-quarter impact is favorable, Citigroup noted that the cumulative $1.6 billion CTA loss, recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025, has no net effect on its CET1 regulatory capital. Overall, the transaction removes Russia-related exposures and structurally improves the bank’s capital profile.

Timeline of Citigroup’s Russia Exit

Citigroup’s exit from Russia has progressed in phases over several years as part of a broader strategic repositioning. The process began in April 2021, when the company announced plans to exit its consumer banking business in the country under a wider strategic refresh.

In March 2022, the company expanded the scope of its planned exit to include local commercial banking operations and stopped onboarding new clients. By August 2022, it confirmed plans to wind down its consumer and local commercial banking businesses, including deposits, investments, loans and cards, affecting thousands of employees and multiple branches.

A key regulatory milestone was followed in November 2025 when a presidential order authorized the transfer of AO Citibank to Renaissance Capital, removing a major hurdle to the transaction. In December 2025, the company’s board approved the sale and classified the unit as “held for sale,” paving the way for the final transaction to close.

C’s Broader Streamlining and Capital Reallocation Efforts

Under CEO Jane Fraser, Citigroup continues to simplify its global footprint and redeploy capital toward higher-return core businesses. In April 2021, the company announced plans to exit consumer banking operations in 14 markets across Asia and EMEA.

As part of this repositioning, Citigroup separated its Mexican institutional banking business from its consumer and middle-market units in December 2024. It subsequently divested a 25% stake in Banamex in December 2025 and is preparing for a planned initial public offering of its Mexican consumer and small and middle-market banking businesses.

The company has also streamlined other international operations. In May 2025, it agreed to sell its consumer banking business in Poland, following the sale of its China-based consumer wealth portfolio in June 2024. The company continues to make progress with the wind-down of its Korea consumer banking operations.

Beyond geographic streamlining, Citigroup has also simplified its governance structure by eliminating management layers and reducing organizational complexity. In January 2024, the bank announced plans to cut 20,000 jobs by 2026 and has already reduced its headcount by more than 10,000 employees.

Collectively, these initiatives are expected to generate $2 billion to $2.5 billion in annualized run-rate savings by 2026. Supported by these actions, Citigroup projects revenues to increase at a 4–5% compound annual growth rate through 2026 while targeting a 10–11% return on tangible common equity.

C’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Citigroup have gained 24.8% over the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 9.3%.

Currently, C carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Similar Steps Taken by Other Financial Firms

In November 2025, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS reached an agreement with ING Bank Slaski to divest its Polish asset management firm, TFI. The deal, targeted for completion in the first half of 2026 pending regulatory signoff, will end Goldman’s presence in the Polish retail investment market while cementing ING’s long-term ambitions in the region.

GS acquired control of what is now Goldman Sachs TFI through its 2022 takeover of NN Investment Partners. By selling its stake now, Goldman sheds its majority exposure in a mature but relatively small asset-management market — likely freeing up capital and management bandwidth for other priorities.

In September 2025, HSBC Holdings PLC HSBC agreed to sell its retail banking business in Sri Lanka to Nations Trust Bank PLC.

This move will not impact HSBC’s Corporate and Institutional Banking business in Sri Lanka, given its significance to its global corporate clients and global network. The company will maintain its support for corporate and institutional clients, fostering Sri Lanka’s economic growth and facilitating cross-border trade and investment between local businesses and global partners.

