Citigroup starts accepting paycheck protection program application

Imani Moise Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

April 9 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N said on Thursday, that it has started accepting applications for the $349 billion small business bailout fund.

The third largest U.S. bank by assets said it will provide digital applications to existing clients that meet certain criteria in phases and that clients can register their interest online.

Competitors JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N and Bank of America Corp BAC.N began accepting applications from their clients on Friday when the program officially launched.

