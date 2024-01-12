Citigroup Slips To Loss In Q4, But Adj. EPS Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Citigroup Inc. (C) reported Friday a net loss to common shareholders of $2.14 billion or $1.16 per share for the fourth quarter, compared to net income of $2.18 billion or $1.16 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Results for the latest quarter included pre-tax expenses associated FDIC special assessment of about $1.7 billion, $1.3 billion of reserve build associated with transfer risk in Russia and Argentina, negative foreign exchange impact of $88o million and a restructuring charge of $780 million.

Excluding such items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $0.84 per share.

On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The provision for credit losses was $1.99 billion, compared to $1.18 billion last year.

Total revenues, net of interest expense, for the quarter decreased 3 percent to $17.44 billion from $18.01 billion in the prior-year quarter. Wall Street expected revenues of $18.75 billion for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.