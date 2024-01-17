News & Insights

Citigroup sees Fed's first rate cut in June

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

January 17, 2024 — 08:39 am EST

Written by Reshma Rockie George for Reuters ->

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Citigroup on Wednesday forecast the U.S. Federal Reserve to deliver a 25 basis-point rate cut in June compared to a prior estimate of July.

This would take the policy rate to 4.25% compared to a prior forecast of 4.5%.

The brokerage now expects a 125 bps of total rate cuts in 2024 compared to its earlier forecast of 100 bps.

