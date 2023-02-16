US Markets
C

Citigroup seeing rebound in wealth management activity in Asia

Credit: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

February 16, 2023 — 11:03 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds background on China reopening

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N is seeing a boost to client activity in its wealth management business in Asia, a top executive at the lender said at a conference on Thursday.

"The last few weeks and months, with China and Hong Kong opening up, we are starting to see client activity pick up very nicely," said Citi's personal banking and wealth management Chief Executive Officer Anand Selvakesari.

Last year, the bank's wealth management business in Asia was hit harder by macroeconomic headwinds than other regions, but the momentum is shifting, Selvakesari added.

China, the world's second largest economy, reopened its borders in January and dismantled its strict zero-COVID policy restrictions following historic protests, brightening the outlook for businesses keen on leaving behind a period of major disruptions.

The bank will also continue to hire financial advisers for its wealth business, Selvakesari said.

For the fourth quarter, Citi's personal banking and wealth management segment saw a 5% jump in revenue to $6.1 billion, the bank reported last month.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

C

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.