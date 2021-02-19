Citigroup says Texas employees can use office buildings for shelter

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N is allowing its employees in Texas to use the bank's offices for shelter from a snow storm that battered the state, the company's head of human resources said in a LinkedIn post.

