Citigroup says Texas employees can use office buildings for shelter

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N is allowing its employees in Texas to use the bank's offices for shelter from a snow storm that battered the state, the company's head of human resources said in a LinkedIn post.

