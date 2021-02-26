US Markets
C

Citigroup revises earnings lower after losing Revlon case

Contributor
Imani Moise Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Citigroup Inc said on Friday it recorded an additional $390 million in operating expenses in the 2020 fourth quarter after a federal judge ruled that it was not entitled to recoup the money it mistakenly wired to lenders of Revlon Inc last year.

By Imani Moise

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N said on Friday it recorded an additional $390 million in operating expenses in the 2020 fourth quarter after a federal judge ruled that it was not entitled to recoup the money it mistakenly wired to lenders of Revlon Inc REV.N last year.

As a result, Citigroup revised its fourth-quarter earnings to $1.92 per share down from $2.08, according to a filing.

(Reporting by Imani Moise)

((Imani.Moise@thomsonreuters.com; +13322191733;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

C REV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More