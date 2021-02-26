Citigroup revises earnings lower after losing Revlon case

By Imani Moise

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N said on Friday it recorded an additional $390 million in operating expenses in the 2020 fourth quarter after a federal judge ruled that it was not entitled to recoup the money it mistakenly wired to lenders of Revlon Inc REV.N last year.

As a result, Citigroup revised its fourth-quarter earnings to $1.92 per share down from $2.08, according to a filing.

(Reporting by Imani Moise)

