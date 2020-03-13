US Markets

Citigroup reports first confirmed case of coronavirus

Contributor
Imani Moise Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Citigroup Inc said on Friday that a Manhattan-based employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.

March 13 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N said on Friday that a Manhattan-based employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The employee was last in the office on March 6 and was diagnosed Friday while on personal travel to Singapore. He did not exhibit any symptoms while he was in the office and did not visit any Citi facilities while traveling. The company has given employees who worked on the same floor as that colleague the option to work from home.

(Reporting by Imani Moise Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Imani.Moise@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6335;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular