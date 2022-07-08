Citigroup Reports Before the Open on 7/15 -- Options Contracts Expire the Same Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Citigroup (NYSE: C) C next earnings date is projected to be 7/15 before market open, with earnings estimates of $1.66/share on $18.09 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Citigroup earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings Q1 2022 4/14/2022 2.020 Q4 2021 1/14/2022 1.460 Q3 2021 10/14/2021 2.150 Q2 2021 7/14/2021 2.850 Q1 2021 4/15/2021 3.620

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with quarterly revenue that looks like this:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Citigroup has options available that expire July 15th.

Citigroup's current dividend yield is 4.35%, with the following Citigroup Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

