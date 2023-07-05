News & Insights

Citigroup Reports Before the Open on 7/14 -- Options Contracts Expire the Same Day

July 05, 2023

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Citigroup (NYSE: C) C next earnings date is projected to be 7/14 before market open, with earnings estimates of $1.46/share on $19.73 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Citigroup earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings
Q1 2023 4/14/2023 2.190
Q4 2022 1/13/2023 1.160
Q3 2022 10/14/2022 1.500
Q2 2022 7/15/2022 2.190
Q1 2022 4/14/2022 2.020

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with quarterly revenue that looks like this:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Citigroup has options available that expire July 14th.

Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the C options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.

Citigroup's current dividend yield is 4.36%, with the following Citigroup Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

