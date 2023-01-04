Citigroup Reports Before the Open on 1/13 -- Options Contracts Expire the Same Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Citigroup (NYSE: C) C next earnings date is projected to be 1/13 before market open, with earnings estimates of $1.26/share on $17.90 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Citigroup earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings Q3 2022 10/14/2022 1.500 Q2 2022 7/15/2022 2.190 Q1 2022 4/14/2022 2.020 Q4 2021 1/14/2022 1.460 Q3 2021 10/14/2021 2.150

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with quarterly revenue that looks like this:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Citigroup has options available that expire January 13th.

Citigroup's current dividend yield is 4.46%, with the following Citigroup Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

