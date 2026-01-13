Citigroup To Reportedly Axe 1,000 Jobs This Week

(RTTNews) - Citigroup Inc. (C) is expected to eliminate roughly 1,000 positions this week, reports quoting people familiar with the matter said.

The move is said to be part of a workforce reduction plan the bank announced two years ago, under which it aims to cut 20,000 jobs by the end of 2026.

The New York-based lender employed approximately 229,000 full-time staff as of December 31, 2024, according to its most recent annual report.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.