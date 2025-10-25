Stocks
WZZAF

Citigroup Reiterates Wizz Air Holdings (WZZAF) Sell Recommendation

October 25, 2025 — 07:19 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Citigroup reiterated coverage of Wizz Air Holdings (OTCPK:WZZAF) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.89% Downside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Wizz Air Holdings is $23.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.18 to a high of $53.83. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.89% from its latest reported closing price of $28.09 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Wizz Air Holdings is 6,436MM, an increase of 18.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wizz Air Holdings. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WZZAF is 0.38%, an increase of 35.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 38.34% to 14,927K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,422K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,686K shares , representing a decrease of 95.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WZZAF by 65.36% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 3,085K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,162K shares , representing a decrease of 67.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WZZAF by 59.27% over the last quarter.

APHIX - Artisan International Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,303K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,100K shares , representing a decrease of 34.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WZZAF by 49.80% over the last quarter.

BGETX - Baillie Gifford EAFE Fund Class 2 holds 1,030K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 966K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,225K shares , representing a decrease of 26.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WZZAF by 84.02% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Wizz Air Holdings Plc-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Wizz Air Holdings Plc-> See our take on Wizz Air Holdings Plc Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WZZAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.