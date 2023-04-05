Citigroup Reiterates Vodafone Group (VOD) Neutral Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Citigroup reiterated coverage of Vodafone Group with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.23% Downside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vodafone Group is $14.67. The forecasts range from a low of $9.29 to a high of $23.83. The average price target represents a decrease of 83.23% from its latest reported closing price of $87.48.

The projected annual revenue for Vodafone Group is $47,588MM, an increase of 3.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.11.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 22,907K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,804K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 3.98% over the last quarter.

TLTE - FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 105K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JEVNX - Emerging Markets Fund Class NAV holds 117K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 157K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MKVHX - MFS International Large Cap Value Fund R6 holds 68,378K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,491K shares, representing a decrease of 14.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 31.39% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vodafone Group. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOD is 0.34%, a decrease of 18.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.40% to 3,042,665K shares.

