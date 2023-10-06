Citigroup Reiterates Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 5, 2023, Citigroup reiterated coverage of Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.27% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vodafone Group is 102.94. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $162.75. The average price target represents an increase of 35.27% from its latest reported closing price of 76.10.

The projected annual revenue for Vodafone Group is 46,755MM, an increase of 2.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vodafone Group. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 6.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOD is 0.29%, a decrease of 15.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.10% to 2,672,146K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 315,985K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 263,843K shares, representing an increase of 16.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 1.98% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 292,076K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,345K shares, representing an increase of 92.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 2,345.36% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 173,219K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 181,163K shares, representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 21.74% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 124,030K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140,042K shares, representing a decrease of 12.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 32.04% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 73,147K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82,230K shares, representing a decrease of 12.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 31.45% over the last quarter.

