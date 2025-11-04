Citigroup Reiterates United Utilities Group (UUGWF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Citigroup reiterated coverage of United Utilities Group (OTCPK:UUGWF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.70% Upside

As of April 25, 2025, the average one-year price target for United Utilities Group is $16.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.93 to a high of $18.18. The average price target represents an increase of 21.70% from its latest reported closing price of $13.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for United Utilities Group is 2,112MM, a decrease of 1.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Utilities Group. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UUGWF is 0.42%, an increase of 4.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.72% to 103,852K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GLIFX - Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 29,512K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,037K shares , representing a decrease of 8.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UUGWF by 0.39% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,830K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,691K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UUGWF by 6.37% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,130K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,997K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UUGWF by 8.62% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,442K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,396K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UUGWF by 5.19% over the last quarter.

CGW - Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF holds 3,492K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,161K shares , representing an increase of 9.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UUGWF by 4.35% over the last quarter.

