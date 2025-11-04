Citigroup Reiterates United Utilities Group PLC - Depositary Receipt (UUGRY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Citigroup reiterated coverage of United Utilities Group PLC - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:UUGRY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.33% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for United Utilities Group PLC - Depositary Receipt is $35.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.46 to a high of $42.73. The average price target represents an increase of 35.33% from its latest reported closing price of $25.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for United Utilities Group PLC - Depositary Receipt is 2,112MM, a decrease of 1.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Utilities Group PLC - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UUGRY is 0.45%, an increase of 24.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 34.39% to 669K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NMVLX - Nuance Mid Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 380K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 506K shares , representing a decrease of 33.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UUGRY by 19.42% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl Multi-manager Mid Cap Fund holds 97K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 272K shares , representing a decrease of 181.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UUGRY by 59.23% over the last quarter.

NCVLX - Nuance Concentrated Value Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 89K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares , representing a decrease of 48.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UUGRY by 28.57% over the last quarter.

GAUAX - The Gabelli Utilities Fund holds 54K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MSEFX - Litman Gregory Masters Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 27K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares , representing a decrease of 46.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UUGRY by 29.15% over the last quarter.

