Citigroup Reiterates TXNM Energy (TXNM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Citigroup reiterated coverage of TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.59% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for TXNM Energy is $60.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $57.57 to a high of $64.31. The average price target represents an increase of 6.59% from its latest reported closing price of $56.82 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 794 funds or institutions reporting positions in TXNM Energy. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 6.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXNM is 0.33%, an increase of 16.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.88% to 133,431K shares. The put/call ratio of TXNM is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 8,000K shares representing 7.59% ownership of the company.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,425K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,844K shares , representing a decrease of 32.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXNM by 23.89% over the last quarter.

Zimmer Partners holds 3,615K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,347K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,560K shares , representing a decrease of 6.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXNM by 26.14% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,018K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,941K shares , representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXNM by 1.87% over the last quarter.

