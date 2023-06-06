Citigroup Reiterates Thor Industries (THO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, Citigroup reiterated coverage of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.17% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Thor Industries is 84.05. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 6.17% from its latest reported closing price of 79.16.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Thor Industries is 11,922MM, a decrease of 14.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.90.

Thor Industries Declares $0.45 Dividend

On March 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 12, 2023 received the payment on April 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $79.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.27%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.04%, the lowest has been 1.12%, and the highest has been 4.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.58 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.40 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 830 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thor Industries. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THO is 0.22%, an increase of 9.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.01% to 63,886K shares. The put/call ratio of THO is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 5,166K shares representing 9.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,121K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THO by 30.31% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 3,015K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,861K shares, representing an increase of 5.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THO by 4.33% over the last quarter.

Royal London Asset Management holds 2,650K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,652K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THO by 5.84% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,496K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,526K shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THO by 1.56% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,156K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Thor Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

THOR is the sole owner of operating subsidiaries that, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.