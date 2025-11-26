Citigroup Reiterates Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, Citigroup reiterated coverage of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.04% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Telephone and Data Systems is $51.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 30.04% from its latest reported closing price of $39.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Telephone and Data Systems is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 668 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telephone and Data Systems. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDS is 0.26%, an increase of 19.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.06% to 126,388K shares. The put/call ratio of TDS is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Third Point holds 6,707K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,725K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 6.76% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,875K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,027K shares , representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 11.24% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 3,688K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company.

Carronade Capital Management holds 3,680K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,392K shares , representing an increase of 7.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 61.25% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,611K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,608K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDS by 3.38% over the last quarter.

