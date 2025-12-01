Citigroup Reiterates Telefónica, S.A. - Depositary Receipt (TEF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 1, 2025, Citigroup reiterated coverage of Telefónica, S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:TEF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.79% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Telefónica, S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $4.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.72 to a high of $6.76. The average price target represents an increase of 14.79% from its latest reported closing price of $4.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Telefónica, S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 284 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telefónica, S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEF is 0.07%, an increase of 0.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.35% to 74,203K shares. The put/call ratio of TEF is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 6,455K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,443K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEF by 79.45% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 5,121K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,167K shares , representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEF by 76.66% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 3,785K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,853K shares , representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEF by 79.80% over the last quarter.

PPYIX - PIMCO RAE International Fund Institutional Class holds 2,625K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,369K shares , representing an increase of 9.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEF by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 2,361K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,457K shares , representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEF by 539.44% over the last quarter.

