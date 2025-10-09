Citigroup Reiterates St. James's Place (STJPF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Citigroup reiterated coverage of St. James's Place (OTCPK:STJPF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 190.37% Upside

As of August 22, 2025, the average one-year price target for St. James's Place is $19.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.53 to a high of $25.84. The average price target represents an increase of 190.37% from its latest reported closing price of $6.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for St. James's Place is 852MM, a decrease of 95.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 133 funds or institutions reporting positions in St. James's Place. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STJPF is 0.37%, an increase of 2.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.36% to 54,961K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,520K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,759K shares , representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STJPF by 23.02% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,674K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,829K shares , representing a decrease of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STJPF by 9.55% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 3,764K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,684K shares , representing a decrease of 24.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STJPF by 3.22% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,538K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,464K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STJPF by 31.78% over the last quarter.

MKVHX - MFS International Large Cap Value Fund R6 holds 3,138K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,244K shares , representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STJPF by 1.88% over the last quarter.

