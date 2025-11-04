Citigroup Reiterates Severn Trent (SVTRF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Citigroup reiterated coverage of Severn Trent (OTCPK:SVTRF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.79% Upside

As of July 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Severn Trent is $38.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.13 to a high of $44.99. The average price target represents an increase of 22.79% from its latest reported closing price of $31.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Severn Trent is 2,319MM, a decrease of 4.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 255 funds or institutions reporting positions in Severn Trent. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SVTRF is 0.47%, an increase of 0.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 43,322K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GLIFX - Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 12,454K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,654K shares , representing a decrease of 9.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVTRF by 5.89% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,816K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,755K shares , representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVTRF by 10.95% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,378K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,321K shares , representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVTRF by 3.82% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,775K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,743K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVTRF by 9.28% over the last quarter.

CGW - Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF holds 1,381K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,307K shares , representing an increase of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVTRF by 5.24% over the last quarter.

