Citigroup Reiterates Severn Trent PLC - Depositary Receipt (STRNY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Citigroup reiterated coverage of Severn Trent PLC - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:STRNY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.57% Upside

As of October 31, 2025, the average one-year price target for Severn Trent PLC - Depositary Receipt is $39.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.05 to a high of $47.93. The average price target represents an increase of 28.57% from its latest reported closing price of $30.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Severn Trent PLC - Depositary Receipt is 2,386MM, a decrease of 1.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Severn Trent PLC - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRNY is 0.11%, an increase of 68.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 57.99% to 70K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NMVLX - Nuance Mid Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 37K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MSEFX - Litman Gregory Masters Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 13K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing a decrease of 24.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRNY by 12.59% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl Multi-manager Mid Cap Fund holds 10K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing a decrease of 74.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRNY by 36.56% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 6K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing a decrease of 4.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRNY by 1.82% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 3K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRNY by 15.23% over the last quarter.

