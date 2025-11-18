Citigroup Reiterates Rio Tinto Group - Depositary Receipt (RIO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, Citigroup reiterated coverage of Rio Tinto Group - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:RIO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.54% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rio Tinto Group - Depositary Receipt is $75.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $59.51 to a high of $97.62. The average price target represents an increase of 6.54% from its latest reported closing price of $70.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rio Tinto Group - Depositary Receipt is 50,566MM, a decrease of 5.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 904 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rio Tinto Group - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIO is 0.32%, an increase of 4.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.16% to 148,695K shares. The put/call ratio of RIO is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 19,120K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,563K shares , representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIO by 6.27% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 10,932K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 10,880K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,279K shares , representing an increase of 14.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIO by 71.98% over the last quarter.

VEIPX - Vanguard Equity Income Fund Investor Shares holds 6,405K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,282K shares , representing a decrease of 13.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIO by 10.72% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,716K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,239K shares , representing an increase of 39.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIO by 81.82% over the last quarter.

