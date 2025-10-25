Stocks
Citigroup Reiterates Rentokil Initial (RKLIF) Buy Recommendation

October 25, 2025 — 10:47 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Citigroup reiterated coverage of Rentokil Initial (OTCPK:RKLIF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.14% Upside

As of June 20, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rentokil Initial is $5.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.10 to a high of $7.82. The average price target represents an increase of 10.14% from its latest reported closing price of $5.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rentokil Initial is 5,822MM, an increase of 5.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rentokil Initial. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RKLIF is 0.55%, an increase of 1.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.05% to 92,679K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 16,468K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,365K shares , representing an increase of 24.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKLIF by 31.37% over the last quarter.

JAOSX - Janus Henderson Overseas Fund Class T holds 14,730K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,550K shares , representing an increase of 8.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKLIF by 0.08% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 10,807K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,640K shares , representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKLIF by 5.62% over the last quarter.

BAFLX - Brown Advisory Global Leaders Fund Institutional Shares holds 8,890K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,700K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKLIF by 5.74% over the last quarter.

JORNX - Janus Henderson Global Select Fund Class T holds 6,890K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

