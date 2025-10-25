Citigroup Reiterates Rentokil Initial (RKLIF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Citigroup reiterated coverage of Rentokil Initial (OTCPK:RKLIF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.14% Upside

As of June 20, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rentokil Initial is $5.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.10 to a high of $7.82. The average price target represents an increase of 10.14% from its latest reported closing price of $5.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rentokil Initial is 5,822MM, an increase of 5.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rentokil Initial. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RKLIF is 0.55%, an increase of 1.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.05% to 92,679K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 16,468K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,365K shares , representing an increase of 24.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKLIF by 31.37% over the last quarter.

JAOSX - Janus Henderson Overseas Fund Class T holds 14,730K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,550K shares , representing an increase of 8.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKLIF by 0.08% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 10,807K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,640K shares , representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKLIF by 5.62% over the last quarter.

BAFLX - Brown Advisory Global Leaders Fund Institutional Shares holds 8,890K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,700K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKLIF by 5.74% over the last quarter.

JORNX - Janus Henderson Global Select Fund Class T holds 6,890K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.