Citigroup Reiterates Qiagen (QGEN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2023, Citigroup reiterated coverage of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.68% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Qiagen is 53.09. The forecasts range from a low of 42.92 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 35.68% from its latest reported closing price of 39.13.

The projected annual revenue for Qiagen is 2,116MM, an increase of 6.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 694 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qiagen. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 4.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QGEN is 0.24%, a decrease of 4.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.73% to 155,580K shares. The put/call ratio of QGEN is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 21,184K shares representing 9.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,196K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QGEN by 5.63% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 5,906K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,591K shares, representing an increase of 22.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QGEN by 17.81% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 4,730K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,391K shares, representing an increase of 7.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QGEN by 1.60% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 4,497K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,063K shares, representing an increase of 31.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QGEN by 150.41% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 3,796K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,767K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QGEN by 3.60% over the last quarter.

Qiagen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Its sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of December 31, 2020, QIAGEN employed more than 5,600 people in over 35 locations worldwide.

