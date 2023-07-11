Citigroup Reiterates Procter & Gamble (PG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2023, Citigroup reiterated coverage of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.00% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Procter & Gamble is 167.31. The forecasts range from a low of 126.25 to a high of $185.85. The average price target represents an increase of 13.00% from its latest reported closing price of 148.06.

The projected annual revenue for Procter & Gamble is 85,231MM, an increase of 5.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4705 funds or institutions reporting positions in Procter & Gamble. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PG is 0.86%, an increase of 33.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.79% to 1,684,202K shares. The put/call ratio of PG is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 73,030K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72,027K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 8.15% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 55,049K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,781K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 46,754K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,244K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 8.28% over the last quarter.

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 40,338K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 37,375K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,785K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 12.49% over the last quarter.

Procter & Gamble Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide.

