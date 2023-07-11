Citigroup Reiterates Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2023, Citigroup reiterated coverage of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.73% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pactiv Evergreen is 10.13. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 38.73% from its latest reported closing price of 7.30.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pactiv Evergreen is 6,320MM, an increase of 2.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.03.

Pactiv Evergreen Declares $0.10 Dividend

On May 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $7.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.48%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.48%, the lowest has been 2.18%, and the highest has been 5.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.84 (n=130).

The current dividend yield is 2.38 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 297 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pactiv Evergreen. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTVE is 0.10%, a decrease of 11.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.54% to 44,160K shares. The put/call ratio of PTVE is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 5,310K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,322K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTVE by 32.24% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 4,816K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,452K shares, representing an increase of 7.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTVE by 54.70% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 4,408K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 3,054K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,950K shares, representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTVE by 30.78% over the last quarter.

EVR Research holds 1,620K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,545K shares, representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTVE by 60,373.67% over the last quarter.

Pactiv Evergreen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pactiv Evergreen is one of the largest manufacturers of fresh food & beverage packaging in North America.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.