Citigroup Reiterates OneMain Holdings (OMF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2023, Citigroup reiterated coverage of OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.41% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for OneMain Holdings is 52.96. The forecasts range from a low of 41.41 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 20.41% from its latest reported closing price of 43.98.

The projected annual revenue for OneMain Holdings is 3,703MM, an increase of 39.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.09.

OneMain Holdings Declares $1.00 Dividend

On April 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share ($4.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 received the payment on May 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.00 per share.

At the current share price of $43.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.10%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 13.92%, the lowest has been 2.28%, and the highest has been 36.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 7.76 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.62 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.64. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 692 funds or institutions reporting positions in OneMain Holdings. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMF is 0.31%, an increase of 7.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.26% to 118,826K shares. The put/call ratio of OMF is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 8,833K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,182K shares, representing a decrease of 15.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 7.45% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 6,877K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 5,294K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,313K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 8.87% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,554K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,317K shares, representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 9.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,730K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,367K shares, representing an increase of 9.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 13.87% over the last quarter.

OneMain Holdings Background Information

OneMain Financial has been offering responsible and transparent loans for over 100 years. With almost 1,500 locations throughout 44 states, the company is committed to helping people with their personal loan needs. OneMain and its team members are dedicated to the communities where they live and work.

