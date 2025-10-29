Citigroup Reiterates NatWest Group (RBSPF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Citigroup reiterated coverage of NatWest Group (OTCPK:RBSPF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 117.24% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for NatWest Group is $8.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.74 to a high of $9.11. The average price target represents an increase of 117.24% from its latest reported closing price of $3.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NatWest Group is 15,384MM, a decrease of 1.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 482 funds or institutions reporting positions in NatWest Group. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 5.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBSPF is 0.59%, an increase of 3.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.01% to 1,844,248K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 128,847K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 153,484K shares , representing a decrease of 19.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBSPF by 7.37% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 122,788K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 123,797K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBSPF by 2.29% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 113,380K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 105,360K shares , representing an increase of 7.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBSPF by 7.96% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 104,151K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 118,083K shares , representing a decrease of 13.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBSPF by 1.80% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 80,737K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,999K shares , representing an increase of 21.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBSPF by 47.35% over the last quarter.

