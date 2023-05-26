Citigroup Reiterates Mirion Technologies Inc. - (MIR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, Citigroup reiterated coverage of Mirion Technologies Inc. - (NYSE:MIR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.24% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mirion Technologies Inc. - is 10.88. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 46.24% from its latest reported closing price of 7.44.

The projected annual revenue for Mirion Technologies Inc. - is 747MM, an increase of 1.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mirion Technologies Inc. -. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIR is 0.17%, a decrease of 16.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.87% to 172,915K shares. The put/call ratio of MIR is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 34,812K shares representing 17.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,793K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIR by 64.21% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 17,695K shares representing 8.89% ownership of the company.

Janus Henderson Group holds 11,001K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,696K shares, representing a decrease of 6.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIR by 62.85% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 10,844K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,386K shares, representing an increase of 87.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIR by 570.39% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 5,213K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company.

Mirion Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mirion Technologies is a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets. The organization aims to harness its unrivaled knowledge of ionizing radiation for the greater good of humanity. Many of the company's end markets are characterized by the need to meet rigorous regulatory standards, design qualifications and operating requirements. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA – USA), Mirion employs around 2,500 people and operates in 13 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Mirion, visit Mirion.com. Prior to the closing of the business combination, Mirion was majority owned by Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP.

Key filings for this company:

