Citigroup Reiterates Merck (MRK) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Citigroup reiterated coverage of Merck (NYSE:MRK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.50% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Merck is $101.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $82.82 to a high of $148.05. The average price target represents an increase of 18.50% from its latest reported closing price of $85.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Merck is 65,538MM, an increase of 3.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,860 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merck. This is an decrease of 148 owner(s) or 2.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRK is 0.49%, an increase of 11.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.86% to 2,264,882K shares. The put/call ratio of MRK is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 80,752K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,767K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 20.35% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 76,856K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 81,670K shares , representing a decrease of 6.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 21.69% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 71,275K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,289K shares , representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 20.55% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 58,953K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,657K shares , representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 22.39% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 53,865K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,229K shares , representing an increase of 8.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 12.74% over the last quarter.

