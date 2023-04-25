Citigroup Reiterates Melrose Industries (LSE:MRO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Citigroup reiterated coverage of Melrose Industries (LSE:MRO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.92% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Melrose Industries is 557.75. The forecasts range from a low of 348.45 to a high of $708.75. The average price target represents an increase of 37.92% from its latest reported closing price of 404.40.

The projected annual revenue for Melrose Industries is 8,698MM, an increase of 15.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

Melrose Industries Maintains 1.73% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.73%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 208 funds or institutions reporting positions in Melrose Industries. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRO is 0.22%, an increase of 0.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.14% to 985,077K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 293,963K shares representing 21.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 294,867K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 32.72% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 142,446K shares representing 10.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 65,331K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,624K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 10.02% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 53,075K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,612K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRO by 10.87% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - International Fund Class 1 holds 36,614K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

