Citigroup Reiterates MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2023, Citigroup reiterated coverage of MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.47% Upside

As of August 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for MarketAxess Holdings is 288.35. The forecasts range from a low of 236.34 to a high of $346.50. The average price target represents an increase of 36.47% from its latest reported closing price of 211.29.

The projected annual revenue for MarketAxess Holdings is 816MM, an increase of 11.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.70.

MarketAxess Holdings Declares $0.72 Dividend

On July 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share ($2.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 2, 2023 received the payment on August 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.72 per share.

At the current share price of $211.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.36%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.74%, the lowest has been 0.41%, and the highest has been 1.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.71 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1197 funds or institutions reporting positions in MarketAxess Holdings. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKTX is 0.22%, a decrease of 28.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.29% to 43,790K shares. The put/call ratio of MKTX is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Guardcap Asset Management holds 1,987K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,900K shares, representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKTX by 32.80% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1,673K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,694K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKTX by 462.35% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,398K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,537K shares, representing a decrease of 9.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKTX by 42.28% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,393K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,430K shares, representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKTX by 64.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,173K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,164K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKTX by 37.88% over the last quarter.

MarketAxess Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MarketAxess operates a leading, institutional electronic trading platform delivering expanded liquidity opportunities, improved execution quality and significant cost savings across global fixed-income markets. A global network of over 1,800 firms, including the world's leading asset managers and institutional broker-dealers, leverages MarketAxess' patented trading technology to efficiently trade bonds. MarketAxess' award-winning Open Trading™ marketplace is regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets, creating a unique liquidity pool for a broad range of credit market participants. Drawing on its deep data and analytical resources, MarketAxess provides automated trading solutions, market data products and a range of pre- and post-trade services.

