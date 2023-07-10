Citigroup Reiterates Kinetik Holdings Inc - (KNTK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2023, Citigroup reiterated coverage of Kinetik Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:KNTK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.83% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kinetik Holdings Inc - is 37.74. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 7.83% from its latest reported closing price of 35.00.

The projected annual revenue for Kinetik Holdings Inc - is 1,091MM, a decrease of 11.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.44.

Kinetik Holdings Inc - Declares $0.75 Dividend

On April 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 received the payment on May 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

At the current share price of $35.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.57%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.02%, the lowest has been 1.52%, and the highest has been 31.41%. The standard deviation of yields is 8.39 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinetik Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNTK is 0.16%, an increase of 32.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.51% to 23,264K shares. The put/call ratio of KNTK is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 5,912K shares representing 11.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,191K shares, representing an increase of 29.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNTK by 5.11% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,093K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,129K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNTK by 55.08% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 556K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNTK by 18.27% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment holds 546K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 506K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Kinetik Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation. Through its consolidated subsidiaries, Altus owns gas gathering, processing and transmission assets servicing production in the Delaware Basin and owns equity interests in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

