Citigroup Reiterates Johnson Matthey Plc - Depositary Receipt (JMPLY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Citigroup reiterated coverage of Johnson Matthey Plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:JMPLY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.56% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Johnson Matthey Plc - Depositary Receipt is $52.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.39 to a high of $64.65. The average price target represents an increase of 27.56% from its latest reported closing price of $41.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Johnson Matthey Plc - Depositary Receipt is 5,093MM, a decrease of 56.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson Matthey Plc - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JMPLY is 0.00%, an increase of 71.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

