Citigroup Reiterates JD Sports Fashion (JDDSF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, Citigroup reiterated coverage of JD Sports Fashion (OTCPK:JDDSF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.43% Downside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for JD Sports Fashion is $1.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.08 to a high of $2.79. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.43% from its latest reported closing price of $1.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for JD Sports Fashion is 10,759MM, a decrease of 13.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in JD Sports Fashion. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 4.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JDDSF is 0.15%, an increase of 9.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.61% to 511,213K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TEMFX - Templeton Foreign Fund holds 59,473K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,718K shares , representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JDDSF by 19.60% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,737K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,273K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JDDSF by 0.42% over the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 31,888K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,592K shares , representing an increase of 10.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JDDSF by 20.54% over the last quarter.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Overseas Core Fund Class 3 holds 25,978K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,436K shares , representing a decrease of 9.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JDDSF by 21.31% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 22,395K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,968K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JDDSF by 24.14% over the last quarter.

