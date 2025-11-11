Citigroup Reiterates J Sainsbury plc - Depositary Receipt (JSAIY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Citigroup reiterated coverage of J Sainsbury plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:JSAIY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.62% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for J Sainsbury plc - Depositary Receipt is $17.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.69 to a high of $20.24. The average price target represents an increase of 33.62% from its latest reported closing price of $13.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for J Sainsbury plc - Depositary Receipt is 31,879MM, a decrease of 2.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in J Sainsbury plc - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JSAIY is 0.63%, an increase of 8.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.89% to 976K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Keating Investment Counselors holds 337K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 353K shares , representing a decrease of 4.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSAIY by 2.21% over the last quarter.

BINV - Brandes International ETF holds 265K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares , representing an increase of 10.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSAIY by 7.19% over the last quarter.

KEAT - Keating Active ETF holds 218K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 213K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSAIY by 12.50% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 109K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSAIY by 5.99% over the last quarter.

Nbc Securities holds 29K shares.

