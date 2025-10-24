Citigroup Reiterates International Consolidated Airlines Group (BABWF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Citigroup reiterated coverage of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCPK:BABWF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 214.93% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for International Consolidated Airlines Group is $5.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.67 to a high of $8.19. The average price target represents an increase of 214.93% from its latest reported closing price of $1.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for International Consolidated Airlines Group is 29,242MM, a decrease of 12.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 203 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Consolidated Airlines Group. This is an increase of 94 owner(s) or 86.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BABWF is 0.21%, an increase of 24.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.36% to 386,564K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 164,647K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 160,716K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABWF by 30.43% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 41,922K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,192K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BABWF by 3.58% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,738K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,195K shares , representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABWF by 31.85% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 26,494K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 20,322K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,210K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BABWF by 23.08% over the last quarter.

