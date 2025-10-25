Citigroup Reiterates InterContinental Hotels Group (ICHGF) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Citigroup reiterated coverage of InterContinental Hotels Group (OTCPK:ICHGF) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.87% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for InterContinental Hotels Group is $121.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $104.24 to a high of $148.65. The average price target represents an increase of 22.87% from its latest reported closing price of $98.75 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for InterContinental Hotels Group is 2,737MM, a decrease of 46.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 334 funds or institutions reporting positions in InterContinental Hotels Group. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICHGF is 0.34%, an increase of 3.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.50% to 30,110K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 4,611K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,477K shares , representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICHGF by 0.45% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,126K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,252K shares , representing a decrease of 5.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICHGF by 5.36% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 1,705K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,741K shares , representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICHGF by 1.76% over the last quarter.

FCPAX - Fidelity Advisor International Capital Appreciation Fund holds 1,700K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,218K shares , representing an increase of 28.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICHGF by 2.88% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,322K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,397K shares , representing a decrease of 5.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICHGF by 11.31% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.