Citigroup Reiterates Guardant Health (GH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2023, Citigroup reiterated coverage of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 90.08% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Guardant Health is 56.34. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 90.08% from its latest reported closing price of 29.64.

The projected annual revenue for Guardant Health is 582MM, an increase of 14.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 627 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guardant Health. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GH is 0.17%, an increase of 29.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.53% to 130,491K shares. The put/call ratio of GH is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 4,464K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,302K shares, representing an increase of 26.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GH by 96.80% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,215K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,683K shares, representing an increase of 60.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GH by 703.50% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 4,009K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,875K shares, representing an increase of 53.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GH by 200.78% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 3,964K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,664K shares, representing an increase of 7.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GH by 61.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,416K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,009K shares, representing an increase of 11.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GH by 59.98% over the last quarter.

Guardant Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health oncology platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has commercially launched liquid biopsy-based Guardant360®, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI® tests for advanced stage cancer patients, and Guardant Reveal™ for early-stage cancer patients. These tests fuel development of its LUNAR screening program, which aims to address the needs of asymptomatic individuals eligible for cancer screening and individuals at a higher risk for developing cancer with early detection.

