Citigroup Reiterates Golar Lng (GLNG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2023, Citigroup reiterated coverage of Golar Lng (NASDAQ:GLNG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.32% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Golar Lng is 33.15. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $37.28. The average price target represents an increase of 43.32% from its latest reported closing price of 23.13.

The projected annual revenue for Golar Lng is 372MM, an increase of 33.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.85.

Golar Lng Declares $0.25 Dividend

On August 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 21, 2023 received the payment on August 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $23.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.32%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.81%, the lowest has been 1.04%, and the highest has been 4.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.02 (n=61).

The current dividend yield is 1.48 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 394 funds or institutions reporting positions in Golar Lng. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 5.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLNG is 0.39%, a decrease of 4.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.59% to 81,022K shares. The put/call ratio of GLNG is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 7,604K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,525K shares, representing a decrease of 25.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLNG by 33.27% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 6,457K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,471K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLNG by 53.67% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,295K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,113K shares, representing a decrease of 19.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLNG by 32.55% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,916K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,905K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Golar Lng Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Golar LNG is one of the world's most innovative and experienced independent owners and operators of marine LNG infrastructure. The company developed the world's first Floating LNG liquefaction terminal (FLNG) and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) projects based on the conversion of existing LNG carriers. Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) studies have now been completed for a larger newbuild FLNG solution. Golar is also collaborating with another industry leader to investigate solutions for the floating production of blue and green ammonia as well as carbon reduction in LNG production.

