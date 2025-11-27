Citigroup Reiterates easyJet (EJTTF) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, Citigroup reiterated coverage of easyJet (OTCPK:EJTTF) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.11% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for easyJet is $8.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.36 to a high of $11.83. The average price target represents an increase of 44.11% from its latest reported closing price of $5.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for easyJet is 8,766MM, a decrease of 13.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in easyJet. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EJTTF is 0.28%, an increase of 0.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.33% to 69,055K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 8,536K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,292K shares , representing an increase of 14.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EJTTF by 5.85% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,353K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,241K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EJTTF by 7.13% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 4,746K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,357K shares , representing a decrease of 33.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EJTTF by 36.77% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 3,764K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,600K shares , representing an increase of 4.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EJTTF by 1.16% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,352K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,249K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EJTTF by 15.93% over the last quarter.

