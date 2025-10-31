Citigroup Reiterates Currys (DSITF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Citigroup reiterated coverage of Currys (OTCPK:DSITF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 107.93% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Currys is $2.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.79 to a high of $2.57. The average price target represents an increase of 107.93% from its latest reported closing price of $1.03 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Currys is 9,610MM, an increase of 10.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Currys. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSITF is 0.15%, an increase of 17.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.24% to 124,256K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,823K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,593K shares , representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSITF by 5.18% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 9,590K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,499K shares , representing an increase of 11.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSITF by 45.03% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,083K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,164K shares , representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSITF by 29.94% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8,430K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,782K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,712K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSITF by 3.93% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.