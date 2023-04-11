Citigroup Reiterates Corebridge Financial, Inc. (CRBG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Citigroup reiterated coverage of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.10% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Corebridge Financial, Inc. is $26.44. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 67.10% from its latest reported closing price of $15.82.

The projected annual revenue for Corebridge Financial, Inc. is $19,494MM, a decrease of 26.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.74.

Corebridge Financial, Inc. Declares $0.23 Dividend

On February 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $15.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.82%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.65%, the lowest has been 4.06%, and the highest has been 6.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.61 (n=26).

The current dividend yield is 1.91 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSELX - Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Insights Fund Institutional holds 42K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

FEDERATED INSURANCE SERIES - Federated Managed Volatility Fund II Primary Shares holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Atom Investors holds 17K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Woodline Partners holds 250K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRCOX - T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research Fund holds 1,149K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109K shares, representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRBG by 0.06% over the last quarter.

