Citigroup Reiterates Coca-Cola HBC (CCH) Neutral Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Citigroup reiterated coverage of Coca-Cola HBC with a Neutral recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEUR - iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF holds 69K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares, representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCH by 8.76% over the last quarter.

NSRKK - NORTHERN GLOBAL SUSTAINABILITY INDEX FUND Class K holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 30K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCH by 5.58% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,497K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,456K shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCH by 1.86% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Large Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 465.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCH by 87.22% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coca-Cola HBC. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 8.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCH is 0.15%, an increase of 10.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.79% to 23,145K shares.

